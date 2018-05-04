Home | News | 'Ghana Beyond Aid' a threat to national security - Jacob Osei Yeboah

'Ghana Beyond Aid' a threat to national security - Jacob Osei Yeboah

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Jacob Osei Yeboah9Jacob Osei Yeboah was an independent presidential candidate in the 2016 election

The independent presidential candidate in the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) has described President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda as a mere rhetoric.

In his view, the way the current president and his team are managing the country will make the agenda difficult to achieve. The President Nana Akufo-Addo some few weeks ago announced the creation of a 10-member committee to work out a charter in the next six months for ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.

The committee, according to the President would be chaired by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo and would comprise of three members each from ministries of finance and employment and labour relations, Organized Labour and the Private Enterprise Federation.

JOY said, the agenda is good but that mantra by itself is a national security threat. It is not different from Nkrumah’s ‘the African man is capable of managing his own affairs which saw Africans overthrow him.''

The politician told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, the mantra may have dire consequences for Ghana and the countries that have supported us over the years will frustrate the process.

‘’That is why everything is stalling in Ghana. Ghana beyond aid mantra will encounter serious frustrations from our donors. They will frustrate the process,’’ he insisted.

He added, what you will do is what will determine the success of the beyond aid agenda. He made reference to small-scale mining and illegal mining and the poor way government is employing is solving it.

Ghana will generate over $ 12 billion from the sector but look at how they are handling it. ‘’If you want to embark on a beyond aid agenda, it is not a rhetoric but strong policies,’’ he concluded.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!