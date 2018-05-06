Home | News | Tamale Clash: ‘Give us punishment timelines’- Haruna Iddrisu

Tamale Clash: ‘Give us punishment timelines’- Haruna Iddrisu

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Haruna Iddrisu NeatMinority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the steps taken so far to deal with the recent military-police clash in the Northing Region, are not enough and has demanded further action.

Pressure group OccupyGhana, on Thursday backed calls for the military personnel involved in the clashes, to be arrested and prosecuted in a civilian court.

An emergency meeting on Thursday, 17 May 2018, among top security chiefs, resolved to punish the officers involved.

But Mr Iddrisu has said the decision lacks clear timelines.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Iddrisu said: “Let’s have some timelines, let’s see government acting proactively. At least, we have seen some presence of police and military in town and we’ll monitor closely.”

He added that: “The police and the military cannot afford to lead any action that undermines the public safety and security of the citizens that they are dedicated to protect, so, we’ll keep our eyes on the issue.”

The clash between the military and police personnel in the Northern Region on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, left eight personnel injured.

It began when some military personnel in the regional capital went on the rampage and attacked officers in the area, following an attempt by a military personnel to escape from police custody after returning from court on Wednesday.

The army man took to his heels while other military officers prevented police officers on duty from re-arresting him, resulting in a free-for-all fight.

Some of the military men decided to beat up any police officer they identified. They also attacked cops stationed at various banks.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has urged the military and police in the area, to resolve all feuds immediately to ensure peace in the region.

In a related development, Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has summoned the Defence and Interior ministers to appear before the House on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, to brief members about Wednesday’s clash.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!