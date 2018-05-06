Tamale Clash: ‘Give us punishment timelines’- Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the steps taken so far to deal with the recent military-police clash in the Northing Region, are not enough and has demanded further action.

Pressure group OccupyGhana, on Thursday backed calls for the military personnel involved in the clashes, to be arrested and prosecuted in a civilian court.

An emergency meeting on Thursday, 17 May 2018, among top security chiefs, resolved to punish the officers involved.

But Mr Iddrisu has said the decision lacks clear timelines.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Iddrisu said: “Let’s have some timelines, let’s see government acting proactively. At least, we have seen some presence of police and military in town and we’ll monitor closely.”

He added that: “The police and the military cannot afford to lead any action that undermines the public safety and security of the citizens that they are dedicated to protect, so, we’ll keep our eyes on the issue.”

The clash between the military and police personnel in the Northern Region on Wednesday, 16 May 2018, left eight personnel injured.

It began when some military personnel in the regional capital went on the rampage and attacked officers in the area, following an attempt by a military personnel to escape from police custody after returning from court on Wednesday.

The army man took to his heels while other military officers prevented police officers on duty from re-arresting him, resulting in a free-for-all fight.

Some of the military men decided to beat up any police officer they identified. They also attacked cops stationed at various banks.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has urged the military and police in the area, to resolve all feuds immediately to ensure peace in the region.

In a related development, Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has summoned the Defence and Interior ministers to appear before the House on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, to brief members about Wednesday’s clash.