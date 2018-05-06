Road works commence in Ashanti Region

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

The contractor clearing the rocky portions close to the roundabout at Boadi on the Accra-Kumasi High

Reconstruction of major roads in the Kumasi metropolis and other parts of the Ashanti Region has commenced.

About 30 kilometres of roads in the metropolis, especially in the Manhyia and Bantama areas, are being asphalted, while four roundabouts along Ejisu-Kumasi road are to be redesigned.

The roundabouts are being replaced with traffic lights to reduce accidents and also enhance traffic flow on that portion of the road.

Plans are also underway to asphalt the road from Ejisu to Anloga Roundabout and from the Airport Roundabout to Sofoline through Patasi and from Santasi Roundabout to Ahodwo.

Briefing

Addressing the media in Kumasi, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, said about four contractors would be working on the roads within the metropolis.

According to him, the work was delayed because the government had to ensure the completion of all engineering works.

Reasons

For his part, the Kumasi Metropolitan Roads Director, Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, further explained that engineers on the project needed to go through the proper cycle of inventory, evaluation, preparation and tendering before work could begin.