Home | News | Road works commence in Ashanti Region

Road works commence in Ashanti Region

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Reconstruction Roads KsiThe contractor clearing the rocky portions close to the roundabout at Boadi on the Accra-Kumasi High

Reconstruction of major roads in the Kumasi metropolis and other parts of the Ashanti Region has commenced.

About 30 kilometres of roads in the metropolis, especially in the Manhyia and Bantama areas, are being asphalted, while four roundabouts along Ejisu-Kumasi road are to be redesigned.

The roundabouts are being replaced with traffic lights to reduce accidents and also enhance traffic flow on that portion of the road.

Plans are also underway to asphalt the road from Ejisu to Anloga Roundabout and from the Airport Roundabout to Sofoline through Patasi and from Santasi Roundabout to Ahodwo.

Briefing

Addressing the media in Kumasi, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, said about four contractors would be working on the roads within the metropolis.

According to him, the work was delayed because the government had to ensure the completion of all engineering works.

Reasons

For his part, the Kumasi Metropolitan Roads Director, Ing. Nana Poku Agyeman, further explained that engineers on the project needed to go through the proper cycle of inventory, evaluation, preparation and tendering before work could begin.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!