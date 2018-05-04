Andy Yiadom signs for Reading FC

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: footy-ghana.com

Andy Yiadom, Reading FC

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has opted to continue competing in the English Championship by switching from Barnsley to Reading FC in a free agent deal.

The right-back’s stay with the Reds has been in doubt since last summer when he was linked with some Premier League sides as well as his final destination Reading.

Yiadom, 26, saw two deals fall through – aspinal injury scuppered his move to Huddersfield Town , before a deadline day transfer to Swansea City also fell apart.

He however returned to fitness and featured for Barnsely in the 2017/18 campaign but they failed to survive the Championship and will now be playing in the League One next season.

Confirming his departure, Barnsley said Yiadom turned down the opportunity of a new contract at Oakwell and will join the Royals when his current deal expires.

“I would like to thank everyone connected to Barnsley Football Club. The fans are unreal and have been since I joined, they’ve supported me from the first minute to the last. As well as the fans, the coaching staff and all the players I have played with at Barnsley.

“Then there is the office staff as well who were always great and helpful to me, I’ll miss every member of the club. And a very special mention to Patrick Cryne who first spotted me and got me to Barnsley.

“I’ll be forever in debt to Barnsley for taking me into the Championship and letting me show what I can do on a big platform. I’m truly forever grateful and although it didn’t end how we all wanted, I have had some great memories along the way.

“The time is right for me to move on, and take on another opportunity,” wrote Yiadom in a statement to the club and its fans.

Andy Yiadom will officially become a Reading player on July 1 for the next four years when his contract at Barnsley expires. He made 66 appearances for the Reds after joining from Barnet in the summer of 2016, mainly as either a left or right-back. His leadership abilities both on and off the field lead to Yiadom being named captain in January 2018.