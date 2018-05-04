Home | News | Andy Yiadom signs for Reading FC

Andy Yiadom signs for Reading FC

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: footy-ghana.com

Andy Yiadom ReadingAndy Yiadom, Reading FC

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has opted to continue competing in the English Championship by switching from Barnsley to Reading FC in a free agent deal.

The right-back’s stay with the Reds has been in doubt since last summer when he was linked with some Premier League sides as well as his final destination Reading.

Yiadom, 26, saw two deals fall through – aspinal injury scuppered his move to Huddersfield Town , before a deadline day transfer to Swansea City also fell apart.

He however returned to fitness and featured for Barnsely in the 2017/18 campaign but they failed to survive the Championship and will now be playing in the League One next season.

Confirming his departure, Barnsley said Yiadom turned down the opportunity of a new contract at Oakwell and will join the Royals when his current deal expires.

“I would like to thank everyone connected to Barnsley Football Club. The fans are unreal and have been since I joined, they’ve supported me from the first minute to the last. As well as the fans, the coaching staff and all the players I have played with at Barnsley.

“Then there is the office staff as well who were always great and helpful to me, I’ll miss every member of the club. And a very special mention to Patrick Cryne who first spotted me and got me to Barnsley.

“I’ll be forever in debt to Barnsley for taking me into the Championship and letting me show what I can do on a big platform. I’m truly forever grateful and although it didn’t end how we all wanted, I have had some great memories along the way.

“The time is right for me to move on, and take on another opportunity,” wrote Yiadom in a statement to the club and its fans.

Andy Yiadom will officially become a Reading player on July 1 for the next four years when his contract at Barnsley expires. He made 66 appearances for the Reds after joining from Barnet in the summer of 2016, mainly as either a left or right-back. His leadership abilities both on and off the field lead to Yiadom being named captain in January 2018.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!