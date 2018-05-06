Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other Zylofon artists to perform at League Centers

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
play videoStonebwoy, Nana Appiah Mensah, Shatta Wale
Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media Group, Nana Appiah Mensah has confirmed artists signed to his management will perform at various centers of the Ghana Premier League.
The new sponsors of the Ghana Premier League in an effort to promote the game will have some of the country's top musicians perform at some of the centers.
Zylofon Cash was unveiled as the new sponsors of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday. And at the launching of the sponsorship, the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah stated Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and all the artist signed to his label will be performing at league centers.
"Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca and others to perform at ZylofonCash Ghana Premier League games to promote league tournaments,” he said.
Shatta Wale and Stonebwouy are arguably the biggest musics stars in Ghana at the moment, having both won multiple awards domestically and internationally.
The Ghana Premier League, now the Zylofon Cash Premier League is on break and will return next Wednesday.
Watch video below
Related Articles:
|Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.
Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article