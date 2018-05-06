Home | News | Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other Zylofon artists to perform at League Centers

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other Zylofon artists to perform at League Centers

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Stonebwoy Shatta Wale Nana Appiah Mensah Zylofonplay videoStonebwoy, Nana Appiah Mensah, Shatta Wale

Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media Group, Nana Appiah Mensah has confirmed artists signed to his management will perform at various centers of the Ghana Premier League.

The new sponsors of the Ghana Premier League in an effort to promote the game will have some of the country's top musicians perform at some of the centers.

Zylofon Cash was unveiled as the new sponsors of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday. And at the launching of the sponsorship, the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah stated Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and all the artist signed to his label will be performing at league centers.

"Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca and others to perform at ZylofonCash Ghana Premier League games to promote league tournaments,” he said.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwouy are arguably the biggest musics stars in Ghana at the moment, having both won multiple awards domestically and internationally.

The Ghana Premier League, now the Zylofon Cash Premier League is on break and will return next Wednesday.

Watch video below

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

