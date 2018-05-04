NPP vigilante groups are fading out - Freddie Blay

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Freddie Blay is Acting National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has stated emphatically that the party’s vigilante groups are now fading out, with a deliberate effort to ensure some of them join state institutions.

Soon after winning the 2016 general election, vigilante groups, including the Invincible forces, delta forces became notorious for seizing public assets and attacking members of the opposition NDC in some instances.

Some leading members of the NPP at the time, including disgruntled deputy general secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen; Ashanti regional chairman, Kingsley Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi) and Freddy Blay himself defended their actions.

Infact, Freddie Blay himself told Ghanaweb in a January 12,2017 interview that the move by the rampaging youth is a right one aimed at protecting state property and ensuring that ‘looting’ in some state agencies stops.

But speaking to TV3’s Kwakye Afreh Nuamah in a recent interview, the aspiring NPP national chairman said, “Now we had the elections and finished and these groups are fading away. Some of them we are advising them…Many of them belong to the party at base level.

They may officer so the party, constituency executives, polling station executives. We are encouraging them to get some jobs. Those who can join other institutions or services and so forth and they qualify, we will ask them to do that.”

He explained further that there is a conscious attempt by the party to ensure that they disperse.

Mr Blay also advised the NDC to consider disbanding it’s vigilante groups including the Azorka boys. He told Afreh, “If they did,it would be good for this country”.