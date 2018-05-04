Home | News | Mahama remembers late Paul Victor Obeng

Mahama remembers late Paul Victor Obeng

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Late Paul Victor ObengThe late Paul Victor Obeng

Former President John Dramani Mahama has eulogised the late Paul Victor Obeng, describing him as “one of the great pillars of the PNDC/ NDC, and a celebrated participant in a critical phase of Ghana's developmental history.”

Mr Mahama, who shared a picture on social media, of himself and his wife, Lordina, at the funeral grounds of the late politicians four years ago, wrote: “Paying my last respects to the late PV Obeng, four years ago, following his sudden death on this day in 2014. One of the great pillars of the PNDC/ NDC and a celebrated participant in a critical phase of Ghana's developmental history.”

P.V Obeng was the chairman of the National Development Planning Commission.

He died, 17 May, 2014, at age 67. He had what was suspected to be an asthmatic attack and was rushed to a hospital.

The reports indicated that he was driving towards his home at the Spintex area in Accra, when he had the attack.

P.V Obeng, was a Mechanical Engineer, politician and chairman of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) council.

He was appointed by the late President John Evans Atta Mills administration, as chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

Mr Obeng was also the chief consultant and Chairman of OB Associates, a public and private sector consulting firm and chairman of Ghana Agro and Food Company (GAFCO).

