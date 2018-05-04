Home | News | Zylofon Cash sponsorship is a big relief for the clubs - Takyi Arhin

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders Takyi Arhin has applauded the sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League by Zylofon Cash insisting it is a relief for the clubs.

The Ghana Premier League's new sponsors, Zylofon Cash were unveiled this afternoon at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra in a deal worth $10 million for five years.

The League has been without a headline sponsor in the last four year and so this comes as good news for the clubs and Takyi Arhin who runs Eleven Wonders says it is a big relief for the club.

"Thank God we have a Sponsor now," he told Zylofon FM. "For the first time in the history of Ghana Football, all the 16 clubs, the GFA President, the General Secretary and his deputies, we sat down and went through the contract together from page to page and check everything bit of it," he added.

"I am happy and I know this will be a big relief for the clubs."

The Black Satellites Committee member also added the deal was a very good and all club will be equally treated in terms of the apportionment of the funds.

"This is a transparent deal. We were all there and the good thing is the Football Association made it clear there is no third party. Nobody is taking any commission. All the money is going to the stakeholders."

