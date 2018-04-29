Home | News | GMN 2018: Yaa Pono throws Ghana Meets Naija challenge to Nigerian acts

GMN 2018: Yaa Pono throws Ghana Meets Naija challenge to Nigerian acts

Dan Soko

The annual Ghana Meets Naija concert, put together by Empire Ghana, has constantly proven a sought-after platform for the West African nations to play out the musical sibling rivalry that exists between them.

It is therefore no wonder that, soon after the launch, rapper Yaa Pono, who is billed to represent the Ghana side of matters, has started the ceremonial “big talk”.

Via Twitter, the “Obiaa Wo Ne Master” hitmaker has sought to undermine the readiness of his Nigerian counterparts at the event (which is billed for the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre, June 9), tweeting: “Dear Nigerian artistes performing at #GhanaMeetsNaija18 are you sure you are ready for me on 9th June 2018 @ fantasy dome?”

Dubbed the “Rescue Mission”, this year’s event will also witness  performances from Stonebwoy, who is famed for his outstanding live gigs, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Patapaa, and Fancy Gadam. Nigeria will be represented by Wizkid, Mayorkun, and Mr. Eazi. More acts are expected to join the roster soon.

Usually overbooked, the concert, widely deemed the biggest West African show, has previously been mounted by A- Listers as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Naeto C, R2Bees and a host of others.

Patrons can buy tickets at LIVE FM and Starr FM on the Ring Road and also via the Flexipay App.

Tickets sell at Ghs 120, Ghs 200, and Ghs 300 respectively. Platinum tickets/ table can be reserved on 050 564 6657.

This year’s sponsors include Kasapreko Alomo Gold and Storm Energy Drink, Allied Oil, Somoco Ghana Ltd, Nasco Mobile, Kirusa, Point and Play, Rova Surveillance, Tang Palace, Fix Consult, EIB Network (Starr FM, Live FM, Gh One TV, Kasapa FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM), Ghanafuo.com, Pulse.com.gh, West Hills Mall, Achimota Retail Centre, Accra Mall, Timepiece Gh.

The 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert is powered by Empire Ghana.

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

