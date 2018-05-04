Home | News | Pregnancy Saga: Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant

Pregnancy Saga: Doctor's report proves Nayas is not pregnant

Dan Soko

For a moment, you would think the drama between gospel musician Ernest Opoku and actress Nayas is fictional or a scene taken out of a Kumawood movie.

It seems things are getting worse each and everyday, According to reports gathered, Nayas has been picked up by the Nima police station for storming Adom FM studios to whip Ernest Opoku during a live programme.

It all began when kumawood actress Nayas has been ‘tormenting’ Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Opoku for allegedly impregnating her.

Nayas said, Ernest Opoku has impregnated her and not only that, forced her to abort the three months old pregnancy but she refused.

Ernest Opoku and Nayasplay

Ernest Opoku and Nayas

READ MORE: Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why

According to Nayas, she had no choice but to come to the media to state her case. The most recent brouhaha between them happened last Monday afternoon.

The multimedia group filed a complaint on Monday after Nayas disguised herself to enter Adom FM’s outer studios to cane the gospel artiste who is said to have impregnated her.

She was granted bail as investigations into another complaint filed by her ex-boyfriend, Ernest Opoku continued.

As part of the investigation, the police demanded a doctor to do a thorough medical screening to prove whether she is pregnant or not.

The doctors report arrived and it came out that, Nayas is not pregnant neither has she aborted any pregnancy nor had been pregnant within the past seven months.

The police reacting to the report is said to have picked her up for interrogation.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Health Screening Held In Bolgatanga

May 18, 2018

Anti-counterfeit, Illicit Drug Use Laws Should Be Enforced

May 18, 2018

Be In The News For Positive Reasons

May 18, 2018

Ghana Urged To Review GNDPS Regulations

May 18, 2018

PICTURES: Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso Boakye involved in near accident

May 18, 2018

Cancel $89m Telecom Deal With Haitian Company–IMANI Tells Government

May 18, 2018

Tamale Fight: Retired Captain Says Police Didn't Show Military Any Respect

May 18, 2018

DR Congo Ebola Outbreak: WHO In Emergency Talks

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Mahama Is Just Wickedly Dumb

May 16, 2018

Jumia Launches ”Big Home Makeover” Campaign

May 16, 2018

Ghana Government Warns US Against Abuse Of Ghanaian Deportees

May 16, 2018

Ghana Has Only 15 Out of 2,900 Plastic Surgeons Required

May 16, 2018

Farnese Blue Diamond Fetched $6.7m At Geneva Auction

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!