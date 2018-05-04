Home | News | Rapper: Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn’t directed at Shatta

Rapper: Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn’t directed at Shatta

Dan Soko

Tema-based rapper, Yaa Pono has said that his song  “Obia Wone Master” wasn't directed at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

He further opened up on how he collaborated with Stonebwoy on the hit song.

In an interview on Adom FM’s on Thursday, May 17, 2018, the “Fake” hitmaker claimed he had penned the song long before Stonebwoy hopped onto it in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Yaa Pono and Stonebwoyplay Yaa Pono and Stonebwoy

READ MORE: Wisa spent Halifax's GHc10k after he rejected it

According to Yaa Pono, all the assertions that the song is a diss song directed at Shatta Wale is not true.

“I wrote it [the song] way back; it’s not a diss song to anyone”, he stated.

Born Solomon Adu Antwi better known Yaa Pono in showbiz just tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend. He is currently promoting his latest album dubbed, “Faster than Gods”.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

