Two dead as youth attack Police station at Tumu

Dan Soko

Accident Car 039A number of irate youth in the town attacked police personnel at their station

Two persons are reported dead while several others are injured at Tumu in the Upper West region after a bloody clash between some irate youth and the police in the town.

The angry mob who besieged the Tumu police station on Friday 18 May 2018, vandalised police vehicles and some other properties and attempted to burn the station.

They embarked on the exercise in protest against the police following the death of one person identified as Kanwei Hanidu, 21, who got drowned in an attempt to escape from the police Thursday May 17.

The police had embarked on a swoop to get rid of miscreants and other criminals at a location and in an attempt to run away Kanwei fell and drowned in the dam.

His body was retrieved Friday morning after which the riots began with the youth mobilising and attacking the police station.

The police officers at the station opened fire and two people were hit with one losing his life. The other individual is currently receiving treatment at the Tumu government hospital.

