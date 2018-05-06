Home | News | Ghana’s system not encouraging to be productive - Baah Boateng

Ghana's system not encouraging to be productive - Baah Boateng

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: citinewsroom.com

Dr William Baah2 BoatengWilliam Baah Boateng, Professor of Economics at the University of Ghana

A Professor of Economics at the University of Ghana, William Baah Boateng has blamed the nature of the work environment for poor work ethics of most Ghanaians living in the country.

His comment comes after a report analysing the work, and job skill among immigrant groups in the United States of America identified Ghanaians there as the most hardworking people.

The analysis has sparked a debate on why the same level of productivity is not replicated in Ghana.

Responding to some of the concerns raised, Professor Baah Boateng blamed low motivation and weak supervision in most workspaces for the low productivity of most Ghanaians.

“What is the system of supervision? If the supervision is not, you will not get people to comply and also we are not rewarded when we do well and is part of the reason responsibility and productivity goes down,” he said.

Ghanaians in the US have been recognised as the most hardworking immigrant group in a report analysing work and job skills among immigrant groups in the United States.

African countries that made it to top 11 listen included Kenya (3rd), Ethiopia (4th), Nigeria (8th) and Liberia (9th).

Although it noted that Africans were generally more hardworking and skilled than immigrants from other parts of the world, immigrants from countries such as Bulgaria and Guatemala were among the most hardworking people in the US.

The report was produced by Bloomberg’s Justin Fox, a famed American financial journalist from the 2016 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 2016, to counter White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s comments that most undocumented immigrants are not easily able to assimilate into the United States, into its “modern society.”

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

