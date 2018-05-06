Presidential convoy involved in an accident; Deputy Chief of Staff injured

The mangled car after the accident

A Deputy Chief of Staff escaped death Friday morning after one vehicle in the presidential convoy was involved in an accident.

Francis Asenso Boakye survived the near-fatal accident after an articulated truck ran into the presidential convoy at 1:45 am at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

One side of the vehicle he was traveling in was mangled after the crash.

The president, who is safe, was on his way to the Brong Ahafo Region to begin a working visit. He has since arrived at his destination, Myjoyonline.com has learned.

Francis Asenso Boakye was rushed to the hospital and has been treated and discharged.

Sources say the president led a cabinet meeting late Thursday and began the journey to Brong Ahafo soon after the meeting.

On reaching Konongo, an articulated truck driver, refused to stop when he was signaled by the outriders to do so.

The Deputy Chief of Staff sustained minor injuries and is recovering.