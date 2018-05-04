Ghanaian Players Abroad: Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean clubs ‘come & buy me’

Michael Essien has called on Singaporean clubs to come and secure his signature, because he likes the country.

Essien, 35 had his contract terminated by Persib Bandung in the Indonesian topflight league and has been clubless for some few months.

However, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder believes he is not finished yet, hence the need to continue his playing career elsewhere.

READ MORE: Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup

And after playing in Indonesia Essien, wants to ply his trade in another Asian country which is Singapore

"Tell the clubs to come and buy me," Essien told Goal.

"I like Singapore It is very clean, people speak English and are warm. I mean it would be a pleasure to play here so tell them to come."

Michael Essien scored five goals in 29 games for the Bandung Tigers last season.