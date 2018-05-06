Home | News | US: We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year

US: We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year

Dan Soko

 Mr Michael Bittrick, the Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Security Affairs, Bureau of African Affairs, has announced that his government supported the training of about 27,000 African peacekeepers in 2017.

Bittrick made the disclosure in a transcript of a teleconference on “UN Peacekeeping Course for African Partners,’’ with Journalists across Africa.

According to him, the U.S. understands the need for the UN and regional peacekeeping efforts to support conflict resolution in Africa

“The U.S. recognizes that the African Union and regional economic communities and, yes, national states, are responding and supporting these security requirements.

“We have helped 20 African countries build their peacekeeping

institutional capabilities to train, deploy, and sustain peacekeepers through the Africa Contingency Operations Training and Assistance Programme, and as noted by my colleague, the Global Peace Operations Initiative.

“Last year, such efforts supported the training of more than 27,000 African peacekeepers, going to UN and AU missions.

“This support, we see, has produced results. Africa today provides more special representatives, more force commanders, and more deployed peacekeepers than ever before,’’ he said.

Bittrick said that the number of peacekeepers had after ten years

increased from 40 per cent to as high as 70 per cent currently.

He described the development as a true sign of “African ownership,’’ adding that the U.S. was pleased to be working with India and other partners in supporting African responses.

The U.S. official, however, said that the human rights record of Nigerian forces was being examined before providing them any support in counter-terrorism or peacekeeping training.

“The security engagement by the U.S. is meant to ensure better responsiveness from Nigerian troops and the Police.

“This is in regard to their engagement with local civilian communities and ensure that they have the best training, tactics,

techniques, and procedures, so that the possibilities of abuse are mitigated or minimised,’’ he said.

Peacekeeping is the activity of preventing war, violence, or potential conflict, especially using armed forces, Police and civillian personnel not involved in a disagreement to prevent fighting.

International peacekeepers have been deployed in various parts of the world, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East on such assignments

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!