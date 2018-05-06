Singer: Fuse ODG says BET awards not real

UK-based Ghanaian Afro-Pop singer Fuse ODG has said that BET is not real, stop hyping it.

The singer appealed to Ghanaians to appreciate the power and value of their music and stop overhyping the Black Entertainment Television, (BET) awards.

His remarks come on the back of Ghana’s inability to receive a nomination in this year’s edition of the BET awards.

Speaking on Starr Drive on Thursday, May 17, Fuse said the BET awards should not be the rate of the success of Ghanaian Music.

“I don’t think BET should be the measurement of success or how great our music is. Some of the greatest Musicians never received an award, Bob Marley is one of the greatest musicians but he never received an award,"he stated.

The 'Boa me' hitmaker says he thinks we need to stop praising these platforms and start building our own platforms and reward our artists.

“BET is not here and they don’t understand what goes on here in Ghana, they are not real, they don’t respect Africa in the first place. They are not here helping us build schools, they are not here helping us build our economy. The only time they are jumping at Africa is because of the Black Panther movie, Ghana has influenced African music worldwide and BET is not going to be the measurement as to how influential Ghanaian music is,” he fumed.

Fuse added that Ghana has great talents that need to be appreciated and not based on what someone out there thinks of Ghanaian Musicians.