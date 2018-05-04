Home | News | Japan & Iceland Ties: Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad

Japan & Iceland Ties: Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad

Dan Soko

Majeed Waris and Thomas Agyapong were not invited for the Black Stars clashes against Japan and Iceland by James Kwesi Appiah according to reports.

Waris has struggled to secure much playing time since he joined FC Porto, despite winning the Portuguese league with the two times champions of Europe.

While his compatriot Thomas Agyapong who plies his trade in the Netherlands for NAC Breda just recovered from a frustrating hamstring injury that kept him out for some time now.

READ MORE: Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup

James Kwesi Appiah based on the reasons stated above has decided to give other new players the opportunity to show their worth in his quest to build a formidable Black Stars team which would have young talents dominating.

Meanwhile, Pulse Sports understand that Ghana’s new sensation Emmanuel Boateng, the hat-trick scorer against Barcelona has already been invited to the team, in addition to Bayern Munich youngster Kwesi Wreidt Okyere.

Ghana will first take on Japan on Friday May 30th in Yokohama before playing Iceland on 7th June as both countries wrap up their reparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

