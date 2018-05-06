Maternity Shoot: Check out this Viral photos of 4 friends before and after motherhood

Female friendships run deep. This viral photo has been melting hearts on social media.

This photo of four friends has gone viral and the Internet is amazed by the coincidences. The photo shows four friends who got pregnant and also put to birth around the same time.

It is every lady dream to have a child especially when you are a group of friends growing together.

READ MORE:3 anti-aging workouts you should try this weekend

No matter what you go through in life, your friends are what keeps everything in balance. These four ladies, who have been friends for long, It is clear that even after long years of friendship, their love remains as strong as ever.

The beautiful ladies posed together before and after giving birth to their kids which coincidentally are all boys.