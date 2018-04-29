Home | News | World: Santa Fe, Texas, School shooting leaves at least 3 dead; suspect is in custody

World: Santa Fe, Texas, School shooting leaves at least 3 dead; suspect is in custody

At least three people were killed, according to Mark Henry, the Galveston County judge, the county’s top elected official. The injured included at least one police officer, Henry said.

Joe Giusti, a Galveston County commissioner, said the gunman opened fire inside the school about 7:45 a.m., around the time school was about to start for the day. He said the injured officer worked for the Santa Fe school district as a school resource officer.

The gunman was uninjured, Giusti said.

Raul Reyes, a spokesman for the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, said at least one patient had been taken to the hospital with another en route by helicopter as of midmorning.

The Santa Fe Independent School District said that law enforcement agencies were securing the building and that students were being transported to the nearby Alamo Gym, at 13306 Highway 6, where parents could meet them.

Santa Fe is 20 miles west of Galveston, in Galveston County.

Leila Butler, a sophomore at the school, told ABC13, a local affiliate, that fire alarms at the school went off at about 7:45 a.m.

Another student told the station that a gunman entered her art class with what looked like a shotgun and began shooting at students. She said she saw a student get hit in the leg before she and others started running.

The Santa Fe Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Galveston County Sheriff and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all said they were assisting in the response.

“Large police presence, please avoid the area,” Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff in neighboring Harris County, said on Twitter.

