In Tumu: One dead as police clash with locals

The police have confirmed that one person is dead following a swoop in a town called Hain in Tumu of the Upper West region.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the Regional Commander DCOP Otchere Boapea said this happened after a SWAT patrol team arrested them for smoking wee.

DCOP Otchere Boapea said the deceased, Kanwei Hanidu, 21, was part of a wee-smoking gang escaping arrest on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the bank of a dam.

“In an attempt to escape arrest some of them dived into the dam and one got drown,” DCOP Boapea said.

This led to the angry youth besieging the police station of the area.

“My men managed to disperse the crowd at about 7 pm Thursday,” the commander said.

After the body of the deceased was retrieved from the dam, the angry town folks attacked the police station on Friday, 18 May 2018 accusing the police of killing Hanidu.

According to the police commander, the residents vandalized a police vehicle in the midst of the chaos and destroyed some properties.

This has led to the injury of some residents who are being treated at nearby health facilities.

“We’ve managed to calm tempers and the situation is under control. We’ve beefed up security with more men being deployed at Gwollu and Tumu,” DCOP Boapea said.