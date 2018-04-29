ICT is key to transforming Ghana’s economy - Bawumia

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA - Vice President Dr
Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated the Government’s unblemished desire to
leverage on the potentials of information communication technology (ICT) to
transforming the national economy for growth.
He said the current socio-economic challenges
the nation was grappling with was largely due to a knowledge-gap, instead of a
resource-gap, noting that ‘‘the quicker we bridge the knowledge-gap, the quicker
we will develop our economy’’.
He said President Nana Addo Dankwa
Akufo-Addo-led Government was in a hurry and determined to bridge the
knowledge-gap to attain the ‘‘Ghana beyond aid’’ agenda.
To that end, he said, the government, on
assuming the reins of national administration last year, started building the
necessary foundation to propel the country’s development agenda.
Some of the policies included; the national
digital property addressing system, electronic-business registration and
paperless ports system, as well as smart drivers’ licensing, mobile money
payment interoperability, among other digital platforms, as the building blocks
for development.
Vice President Bawumia said this when he
delivered a farewell address for the 2018 Class of Huawei’s Ghana Seeds for the
Future initiative at the Jubilee House, in Accra on Friday.
The Huawei’s Seeds for the Future initiative
started in 2008 as its global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),
to create opportunities for 1,000 tertiary students and young government
officials working in ICT-related departments every year to embark on a two-week
study trip its headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
So far, over 90,000 students from 96 countries
worldwide have benefitted from the programme since its inception.
The programme enabled the beneficiaries to
learn cutting-edge technologies and offered them opportunities for hands-on
practice in Huawei’s most advanced laboratories.
The study trip also helps beneficiaries to
learn more about Chinese culture, and gain cross-cultural work experience in a
global business environment.
Last year, 15 students from Ghana participated
in the trip to China and some are working in both the private and public
institutions across the country offering their skills and services towards the
advancements of the nation,
Ten (10) students from Ghana’s universities
have been selected to take part in the study trip this year.
Vice President Bawumia said ICT played a
pivotal role in driving the economy forward in areas such as agriculture,
healthcare, education, trade and industry, noting that, the government was
systematically putting the necessary digital infrastructure for socio-economic
development.
He described Huawei as one of the leading
technological companies in the world with about 80,000 researchers and, thus,
urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage to develop their skills and
capacity in order to make a headway in life.
‘‘You are really very lucky because you are
going to work in a leading multinational and a major technological company in
the world, and you must take advantage to learn and enhance your capacities,
’’Dr Bawumia advised the beneficiaries.
The Vice President said the nation was endowed
with talented young human resource and asked the beneficiaries to utilise the
era of the knowledge revolution to enhance themselves, adding; ‘‘with
knowledge, you can conquer the world’’.
He applauded Huawei for instituting the CSR
initiatives and urged them to continue the good works and assured that, the
government would continue her good relations with the company towards enhancing
the bilateral relations between the two nations.
Mr Tommy Zhou, the Managing Director of the
Huawei-Ghana, in his welcoming address, said ICT had become an important growth
engine in many industries, therefore, as global leader in ICT solutions, it
would continue to drive long term economic, social and environmental
sustainability of Ghana.
He said it believed that access to education
would create opportunities to support fair and sustainable development, hence
the company focused its global flagship CSR initiative on education and
knowledge-transfer, which would afford the beneficiaries the opportunity to
build a global business outlook.
He said 40 students from Ghana’s universities
had so far benefitted from the programme since 2015, and urged the
beneficiaries to take full advantage of the programme to build their
capacities.
To develop more ICT talents in Ghana, he said,
earlier this year, the company collaborated with the Kwame Nkrumah University
of Science and Technology (KNUST) to
introduce the Huawei Authorised Network Information at the Network Academy
(HANA) programme.
He said the programme enabled the KNUST’s
students to acquire cutting-edge technologies and gain hands-on practical training
experiences and expressed delight that Ghanaian students won top prizes at the
HANA Africa contest.
Mr Zhou said Ghana had been endowed with many
talents and would support Ghanaian students to empower them to compete
favourable on the stage and take the nation to the new ICT era.
Mr Kojo Atiemo, a student from the KNUST, who
benefitted from the Huawei’s study trip to China last year, shared his
experiences with the gathering.
He said the trip enabled him and his
colleagues to gain further insights into the Huawei’s concept, which had
changed his perception about the ICT world.
Mr Atiemo said he had teamed up with one of
the beneficiaries, to build a programme known as the ‘‘GH Ticket’’, an online
bus ticketing system, for easy booking of ticket to travel.
GNA
