Home | News | Trax Ghana Swears in New Board of Directors

Trax Ghana Swears in New Board of Directors

Dan Soko

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, May 18, GNA – Trax Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) operating in the Northern part of Ghana has sworn in an eight-member Board of Directors into office in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital to man the affairs of the organisation.

The new Board of Directors sworn-into office by Mr Malcolm Bedzrah, a Bolgatanga Circuit Court Judge would help in the administration of the organisation and the implementation of its programmes.

The new Board of Directors are; Mr Asher Nkegbe, the Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) who doubled as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Focal Person to Ghana, Dr John Bosco, a Senior Lecturer and former Rector of the Bolgatanga Polytechnic, Dr Francis Kweku Amagloh, a Senior Lecturer of the University for Development Studies (UDS) and Mr Luu Yin, a Senior Lecturer at the UDS.

The rest are; Mr. Zimi Al-Hassan, the Regional Extension Officer of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr Andrew Opong-Peprah, a Businessman, Mr Emmanuel Abeliwine, Regional Director of the Northern Development Authority and Ms Bride Mambisi Apania, an Assembly woman and a teacher.

The NGO, which was established in 1989, has over the years focused on empowering smallholder farmers in Northern Ghana in the areas of food security and nutrition, alternative livelihoods, commodity enterprise development, education, gender equity, community empowerment among others at the grassroots.

The Circuit Court Judge, after the ceremony impressed on the new Board of Directors to remain loyal and faithful in the dispensation of their duties and also collaborate with Trax Ghana management to ensure the success of the organisation.

Mr Vincent Subbey, the Director of TRAX Ghana, stated that his NGO  had empowered numerous smallholder farmers and their respective communities in the form of alternative livelihoods, adding “Trax Ghana has supported rural smallholder farmers in the areas of small ruminants, seeds, soap making, dry season vegetable production, and training of artisans among others.”

“In the area of value chain development, we have promoted Orange-fleshed Sweet Potato as food based approach to addressing vitamin A deficiency, increase food security and wealth creation and the promotion of Non-Timber Forest Products.”

The Director said Trax Ghana facilitated and trained smallholder farmers on contour identification and banding, composting and farm yard manure application, organic liquid manure preparation and application, grass stripping, cover cropping and green manure, tree growing, crop residue management, Farmer Managed Natural Regeneration and the control of bush burning.

He mentioned that the NGO also facilitated the formation and training of lead farmers, Community Based Organisations, Basic Literacy and Simple Book Keeping, Promotion of Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) Schemes , farm trust groups, thematic capacity building in the areas of group dynamics, leadership skills  and conflict management and resolutions.

The Director told the new Board of Directors that in spite of the above mentioned successes chalked, the NGO  was now  confronted with funding challenges  and appealed to the board to work hard to ensure that the NGO attracted funding to enable it continue with its good interventions.

Dr John Bosco who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Director and the Staff of Trax Ghana for the confidence reposed in them and pledged that the Board would work hard to ensure that the organisation got funding to improve on food security in rural households in Northern Ghana.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (1 posted)

avatar
Exatty 4 hours 56 minutes ago
viagra average age cialis generic
buy cialis online
buy cialis online without a rx cialis
<a href="http://cialistkrx.com/">cialis coupon</a>
Reply Thumbs Up Thumbs Down
0
Report as inappropriate
total: 1 | displaying: 1 - 1

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!