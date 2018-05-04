Let’s develop models for technical education - Prof. Ellis

Koforidua (E/R), May 18, GNA – A Professor of
Food Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST),
Prof. William Otoo Ellis has called for the development of models for technical
education.
That he said could sustain the development of
the country within the resources to the nation.
He said generally, educational policies should
reflect the economic visions of a country and vice versa but, in most times, it
was not workable in most developing countries.
Prof. Ellis said this at the first
Appiah-Bentil Andam Lecture series and the launch of the 20th anniversary of
the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) at Koforidua.
He regretted that technical education in the
country had not received the requisite attention and funding even though many
experts perceived technical education to be the main engine and driver for job
creation and socio-economic development of the country.
He said
the sector was faced with challenges such as relatively low number of technical
institutions at the secondary level of education, poorly resourced, poor
infrastructure, logistics, equipment, workshops and poor linkage between
training institutions and industry.
Prof. Ellis said the most distressing of all
was the negative public attitudes and perception of technical education in the
country.
He said irrespective of the challenges
confronting technical and vocational education and training, it still had the
potential of providing the impetus for sustainable development and economic
growth if the right things were done.
Prof. Ellis called for re-designing of the
curricula for technical and vocational education at the various levels of
education and called for the building of a stronger networking between
technical university and training institutions with industry because these were essential for the training
of technical students.
He emphasised that in the design of all
curricula, elements of enterprise development, innovation and especially
sustainability as well as morality and ethics should be given serious
attention, because they were critical elements to help address sustainable
development, productivity and issues of leadership.
The Chief Executive Officer of Mcdan Group of
Companies , Dr Daniel Mckorley said Ghana’s approach to economic development
and job creation must shift from producing theory base graduates and focus on
building students who were problem solvers.
‘‘As an entrepreneur, I recognise problem
solving as part and parcel of national development’ and called on technical universities to
inculcate in their syllabus process that could groom the youth in developing
strong attitude as the key to building
mentally strong entrepreneurs.
GNA
