Home | News | Let’s develop models for technical education - Prof. Ellis

Let’s develop models for technical education - Prof. Ellis

Dan Soko

Koforidua (E/R), May 18, GNA – A Professor of Food Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. William Otoo Ellis has called for the development of models for technical education.

That he said could sustain the development of the country within the resources to the nation.

He said generally, educational policies should reflect the economic visions of a country and vice versa but, in most times, it was not workable in most developing countries.

Prof. Ellis said this at the first Appiah-Bentil Andam Lecture series and the launch of the 20th anniversary of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) at Koforidua.

He regretted that technical education in the country had not received the requisite attention and funding even though many experts perceived technical education to be the main engine and driver for job creation and socio-economic development of the country.

 He said the sector was faced with challenges such as relatively low number of technical institutions at the secondary level of education, poorly resourced, poor infrastructure, logistics, equipment, workshops and poor linkage between training institutions and industry.

Prof. Ellis said the most distressing of all was the negative public attitudes and perception of technical education in the country.

He said irrespective of the challenges confronting technical and vocational education and training, it still had the potential of providing the impetus for sustainable development and economic growth if the right things were done.

Prof. Ellis called for re-designing of the curricula for technical and vocational education at the various levels of education and called for the building of a stronger networking between technical university and training institutions with industry  because these were essential for the training of technical  students.

He emphasised that in the design of all curricula, elements of enterprise development, innovation and especially sustainability as well as morality and ethics should be given serious attention, because they were critical elements to help address sustainable development, productivity and issues of leadership.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mcdan Group of Companies , Dr Daniel Mckorley said Ghana’s approach to economic development and job creation must shift from producing theory base graduates and focus on building students who were problem solvers.

‘‘As an entrepreneur, I recognise problem solving as part and parcel of national development’  and called on technical universities to inculcate in their syllabus process that could groom the youth in developing strong attitude  as the key to building mentally strong entrepreneurs.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!