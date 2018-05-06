Investing in non-communicable disease control generates major financial gains - WHO

By Iddi
Yire, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA - A new report by the World
Health Organization (WHO), has revealed that investing in non-communicable
disease control generates major financial and health gains.
According to the report, the world’s poorest
countries could gain $350billion by 2030 by scaling up investments in
preventing and treating chronic diseases, like heart disease and cancer that
cost an additional $1.27 per person annually.
The report, which was made available to the
Ghana News Agency, by Paul Garwood, WHO Communications Officer, said such
actions would save more than eight million lives over the same period.
The report, dubbed "Saving lives,
spending less: a strategic response to NCDs", revealed, for the first
time, the financing needs and returns on investment of WHO’s cost-effective and
feasible “best buy” policies to protect people from NCDs, the world’s leading
causes of ill health and death.
It shows that for every one dollar ($ 1)
invested in scaling up actions to address NCDs in low- and lower-middle-income
countries (LLMICs), there would be a return to society of at least seven
dollars ($ 7) in increased employment, productivity and longer life.
“The overarching message of this powerful new
WHO report is optimistic,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General
said.
“Tackling NCDs is an opportunity to improve
health and economies," he added.
According to the report, if all countries use
these interventions, the world would move significantly closer to achieving
Sustainable Development Goal three and four to reduce premature death from NCDs
by one-third by 2030.
It said among the most cost-effective “best
buy” interventions are increasing taxes on tobacco and alcohol, reducing salt
intake through the reformulation of food products, administering drug therapy
and counselling for people who have had a heart attack or stroke, vaccinating
girls aged nine - 13 years against human papillomavirus and screening women
aged 30-49 years for cervical cancer.
"NCDs impose huge economic costs that fall
heaviest on the low- and middle-income countries that can least afford
them," said WHO Global Ambassador for Non-communicable Diseases Michael R.
Bloomberg.
"This report makes the case for bold
action against NCDs from a business perspective, and it outlines some of the
most effective ways to reduce their toll, which can help to direct more
resources to where they are needed most."
The report said LLMICs currently bear the
brunt of premature deaths from NCDs: almost half (7.2 million) of the 15 million
people who die globally every year between the age of 30 and 70 were from the
world’s poorest countries.
It noted that yet global financing for NCDs
was severely limited, receiving less than two per cent of all health funding.
But the report indicates that taking effective
measures to prevent and control NCDs costs just an additional $ 1.27 per person
per year in LLMICs.
It said the health gains from this investment
would, in turn, generate $ 350 billion through averted health costs and increased
productivity by 2030, and save 8.2 million lives during the same period.
The report said for every $ 1 invested in each
policy area, the following returns have been documented: $12.82 from promoting
healthy diets; $9.13 from reducing the harmful use of alcohol and $7.43 from
lower tobacco use.
Others are $3.29 from providing drug therapy
for cardiovascular disease; $ 2.80 from increasing physical activity; and $
2.74 from managing cancer.
It said NCDs kill 41 million people each year,
comprising 72 per cent of all deaths globally.
It said the number of deaths from NCDs was
increasing across the world, including in LLMICs.
The report said as typically long-term
conditions, NCDs were especially detrimental to families in low-resource
settings, as lengthy and expensive treatment drains household resources, forces
families into poverty and stifles development.
It said saving lives, spending less: a
strategic response to NCDs issues a clear call for donors to support
governments by offering funding as a catalyst for ambitiously scaling up the
“best buy” policies which would save millions of lives.
GNA
