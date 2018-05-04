Home | News | Assemblies of God Womens’ Ministry climax celebration in Bolga

Assemblies of God Womens’ Ministry climax celebration in Bolga

Dan Soko

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, May 18, GNA – The Womens’ Ministry of the Redemption Assemblies of God Church in the Upper East Region, have climaxed a four-day Women’s Ministry celebration with a call on women to spread the gospel to win souls for Christ.

The celebration, which begun on Wednesday, was held on the theme; “Manifesting the Gift of the Holy Spirit to win Souls”.

The Women, who cut a special cake to climax the occasion thanked Mrs Babara Akabore, the wife of Reverend Dr Lazarus Apambila Akaburi, Head Pastor of the Church for her contribution to the spiritual welfare and growth of the Ministry in the church.

In a sermon, Reverend Paul Azare, a Pastor at the church said the congregation’s major assignment as Christians was to preach the gospel to the masses and to win more souls as was done by Jesus Christ, and charged them to see one another as brothers and sisters to promote the growth of the church.

He expressed regret that there were elements of disunity and factions among congregations worldwide and said it was a worry that some even break way to form their own churches.

Reverend Akaburi, the Head Pastor of the church, on his part, commended the Women’s Ministry for constantly praying and using the Bible as a guide to preach to the congregation and entreated the congregation to use evangelism to save more souls to visit new members to propagate the message of Christ and encourage them to stay steadfast.

He used the occasion to pray for the mothers, and urged the youth and husbands to respect and treat mothers and wives with dignity and accord them respect.

As part of activities to climax the occasion, a play entitled “the attitudes of some Christian couples” was performed to serve as lessons to Christian couples to support one another in home management to enable them live peacefully.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Trending GH: Ghanaians react to Wenger's departure from Arsenal at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!