Assemblies of God Womens’ Ministry climax celebration in Bolga

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, May 18, GNA – The Womens’ Ministry of the Redemption Assemblies of God Church in the Upper East Region, have climaxed a four-day Women’s Ministry celebration with a call on women to spread the gospel to win souls for Christ.

The celebration, which begun on Wednesday, was held on the theme; “Manifesting the Gift of the Holy Spirit to win Souls”.

The Women, who cut a special cake to climax the occasion thanked Mrs Babara Akabore, the wife of Reverend Dr Lazarus Apambila Akaburi, Head Pastor of the Church for her contribution to the spiritual welfare and growth of the Ministry in the church.

In a sermon, Reverend Paul Azare, a Pastor at the church said the congregation’s major assignment as Christians was to preach the gospel to the masses and to win more souls as was done by Jesus Christ, and charged them to see one another as brothers and sisters to promote the growth of the church.

He expressed regret that there were elements of disunity and factions among congregations worldwide and said it was a worry that some even break way to form their own churches.

Reverend Akaburi, the Head Pastor of the church, on his part, commended the Women’s Ministry for constantly praying and using the Bible as a guide to preach to the congregation and entreated the congregation to use evangelism to save more souls to visit new members to propagate the message of Christ and encourage them to stay steadfast.

He used the occasion to pray for the mothers, and urged the youth and husbands to respect and treat mothers and wives with dignity and accord them respect.

As part of activities to climax the occasion, a play entitled “the attitudes of some Christian couples” was performed to serve as lessons to Christian couples to support one another in home management to enable them live peacefully.

