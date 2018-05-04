Assemblies of God Womens’ Ministry climax celebration in Bolga

By
Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA
Bolgatanga, May 18, GNA – The Womens’ Ministry
of the Redemption Assemblies of God Church in the Upper East Region, have
climaxed a four-day Women’s Ministry celebration with a call on women to spread
the gospel to win souls for Christ.
The celebration, which begun on Wednesday, was
held on the theme; “Manifesting the Gift of the Holy Spirit to win Souls”.
The Women, who cut a special cake to climax
the occasion thanked Mrs Babara Akabore, the wife of Reverend Dr Lazarus
Apambila Akaburi, Head Pastor of the Church for her contribution to the
spiritual welfare and growth of the Ministry in the church.
In a sermon, Reverend Paul Azare, a Pastor at
the church said the congregation’s major assignment as Christians was to preach
the gospel to the masses and to win more souls as was done by Jesus Christ, and
charged them to see one another as brothers and sisters to promote the growth
of the church.
He expressed regret that there were elements
of disunity and factions among congregations worldwide and said it was a worry
that some even break way to form their own churches.
Reverend Akaburi, the Head Pastor of the church,
on his part, commended the Women’s Ministry for constantly praying and using
the Bible as a guide to preach to the congregation and entreated the
congregation to use evangelism to save more souls to visit new members to
propagate the message of Christ and encourage them to stay steadfast.
He used the occasion to pray for the mothers,
and urged the youth and husbands to respect and treat mothers and wives with
dignity and accord them respect.
As part of activities to climax the occasion,
a play entitled “the attitudes of some Christian couples” was performed to
serve as lessons to Christian couples to support one another in home management
to enable them live peacefully.
GNA
