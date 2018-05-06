Home | News | AngloGold Ashanti ups anti-malaria fight

AngloGold Ashanti ups anti-malaria fight

Dan Soko

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Obuasi (Ash), May 18, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti has upped its fight against malaria in the Obuasi municipality - combining indoor residual spraying and public education.     

Mrs. Alberta Gordon Bosomtwe, Programme Manager of the Anglogold Ashanti Malaria Control Limited (AGAMaL), said they were eager to see significant reduction in malaria cases.

In line with this, they had organised a three-day programme for pregnant women and residents of Domeabra, New Dokyiwa and the Odumase communities to assist them to prevent the disease.

This was done together with the National Malaria Control Programme, Ghana Health Service, Unitaid – global health programme and NgenIRS, a Unitaid-funded initiative to expand the use of new anti-malarial insecticides and Innovative Vector Control Programme.

Mrs. Bosomtwe called for a united effort and active involvement of everybody to bring the disease under control.

She spoke of a new insecticide they had introduced, ‘Sumilshield 50WG’ and said it had proven to be effective in tackling malaria vector resistance.

This, she said, was important as the malaria parasites had become increasingly resistant to some known insecticides in the system.

The mining company through the AGAMaL has worked to reduce malaria cases among the mine workers and their families from 7, 000 a month to 250.

She urged all stakeholders to come on board to roll back the disease, saying they had shared responsibility to defeat malaria.

GNA

