AngloGold Ashanti ups anti-malaria fight

Obuasi (Ash), May 18, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti
has upped its fight against malaria in the Obuasi municipality - combining
indoor residual spraying and public education.
Mrs. Alberta Gordon Bosomtwe, Programme
Manager of the Anglogold Ashanti Malaria Control Limited (AGAMaL), said they
were eager to see significant reduction in malaria cases.
In line with this, they had organised a
three-day programme for pregnant women and residents of Domeabra, New Dokyiwa
and the Odumase communities to assist them to prevent the disease.
This was done together with the National
Malaria Control Programme, Ghana Health Service, Unitaid – global health
programme and NgenIRS, a Unitaid-funded initiative to expand the use of new
anti-malarial insecticides and Innovative Vector Control Programme.
Mrs. Bosomtwe called for a united effort and
active involvement of everybody to bring the disease under control.
She spoke of a new insecticide they had
introduced, ‘Sumilshield 50WG’ and said it had proven to be effective in
tackling malaria vector resistance.
This, she said, was important as the malaria
parasites had become increasingly resistant to some known insecticides in the
system.
The mining company through the AGAMaL has
worked to reduce malaria cases among the mine workers and their families from
7, 000 a month to 250.
She urged all stakeholders to come on board to
roll back the disease, saying they had shared responsibility to defeat malaria.
