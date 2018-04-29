International Community to mark World Metrology Day on May 20

Accra, May 18, GNA - The International
community would mark on May 20 the World Metrology Day, an annual event during
which more than 80 countries celebrate the impact of measurement on our daily
lives.
The date was chosen in recognition of the signing
of the Metre Convention on 20 May 1875, the beginning of formal international
collaboration in metrology.
The treaty provides the basis for a coherent
measurement system worldwide that underpins scientific discovery and
innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the
improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global
environment.
Each year World Metrology Day is organized and
celebrated jointly by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and
the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) with the participation
of the national organizations responsible for metrology.
According to Dr Kofi Amponsah Bediako,
Corporate Relations Director Ghana Standards Authority, the national statutory
body responsible for developing, publishing and promoting standards in the
country, the day would be marked with a number of media activities.
The GSA was set up by NRCD 173
of 1973. It is also the custodian for the weights and measures decree
under NRCD 326 of 1975.
Its services include Testing and Inspection,
Certification, Standards Development, Library and Information Dissemination,
Training and Sensitisation, Public Education and Consumer Protection.
The theme for World Metrology Day 2018 is
‘Constant Evolution of the International System of Units (SI).
The theme was chosen because in November 2018,
the General Conference on Weights and Measures is expected to agree one of the
largest changes to the International System of Units (the SI) since its
inception.
The proposed changes are based on the results
of research into new measurement methods that have used quantum phenomena as
the basis for standards that are fundamental.
The SI will be based on a set of definitions
each linked to the laws of physics and have the advantage of being able to
embrace further improvements in measurement science and technology to meet the
needs of future users for many years to come.
Across the world, national metrology
institutes continually advance measurement science by developing and validating
new measurement techniques at whatever level of sophistication is needed.
The national metrology institutes participate
in comparisons coordinated by the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures
(BIPM) to ensure the reliability of measurement results worldwide.
The BIPM also provides a forum for its Member
States to address new measurement challenges. The International Organization of
Legal Metrology (OIML) develops International Recommendations, the aim of which
is to align and harmonize requirements worldwide in many fields.
World Metrology Day recognizes and celebrates
the contribution of all the people that work in intergovernmental and national
organizations throughout the year on behalf of all.
GNA
