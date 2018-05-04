Petroleum tanker drivers call off intended strike

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has called off its intended strike over the issues surrounding oil discharging at the various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The Association has described as ‘unfair treatment’ and ‘a cheat’ by the OMCs.

At a press conference held at Tema last Monday, the union threatened a nationwide strike action against the Energy Ministry and National Petroleum Authority (NPA), if their issues were not addressed.

But few days after the threat to embark on strike, the NPA issued a statement, directing the OMCs to follow the due manual process of discharging, hence the decision to call off the intended strike.

The Chairman for the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu in an interview with PrimeBusiness, asked the public to disregard allegations that, their threat to embark on demonstration was politically motivated to sabotage the ruling government.

