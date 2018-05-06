Home | News | Kosmos Energy Provides $100K Water Purification System For Offinso

Kosmos Energy Provides $100K Water Purification System For Offinso

Dan Soko

Kosmos Energy has responded to a distress call to save some communities at Offinso from waterborne diseases with the provision of a $100,000 water purification system.

This was after Anim Addo Sampong, a resident of Offinso in the Ashanti Region presented a compelling case of lack of access to potable drinking water in the town to WaterHealth Ghana.

In his presentation to the Global leader in the provision of safe and affordable drinking water, he detailed how children walk long distances to fetch water before going to school.

"Most households do not get access to safe and clean water for their families making entire families vulnerable to water-borne diseases.

“School children do not have access to safe and clean water to drink while on campus which impair their learning abilities," he noted.

Before long, his concerns got a result as WaterHealth, partnered Kosmos Energy Ghana, installed a water purification system with the capacity of producing about 24,000 litres of water a day.

It will provide access to sustainable clean drinking water to an estimated 10,000 beneficiaries within Offinso and adjoining communities; who in recent times have experienced acute water shortages.

The facility uses Ultra-Filtration and novel Ultra-Violet, and Reverse Osmosis technologies to purify and disinfect surface waters sources like rivers, lakes, ponds and also ground water.

The treated water from the facility meets both WHO and Ghana Standard Board requirements for drinking water.

Speaking at a ceremony to unveil the facility, Director of Commercials for Kosmos Energy Ghana, Kofi Opoku, said supporting the community through their CSI drive.

“For us, we continue to lead the way in providing water to communities across Ghana. In the last few years, we made a commitment to refocus our investments to communities where there is lack of sustainable access to safe and clean drinking water.

Kosmos Energy started this initiative in the Western Region where it has constructed 40 water treatment plants to communities within the region providing access to safe and clean water” he said.

He hinted that Kosmos Energy is also the power behind the Kosmos Innovation center programme, a flagship Social Investment programme harnessing young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to solve some development challenges, starting with the Agricultural sector, through Innovation and ICT.

WaterHealth Ghana have over 60 of such facilities spread across Ghana. It hopes to reach 100 by 2020 and serve 20 million Ghanaians with the support and Partnerships such as that of Kosmos Energy.

Anim Addo Sampong in appreciation offered to distribute 50 WaterHealth 20L Bottles to residents and schools within 500m radius where the water treatment plant is sited.

He has promised to also deliver more to residents who live far off from the water treatment plant to drive adoption and help reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases.

