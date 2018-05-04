Home | News | 'Yes' votes ahead in Burundi constitutional referendum

'Yes' votes ahead in Burundi constitutional referendum

Dan Soko
Burundi's incumbent president since 2005, Pierre Nkurunziza, queues up to cast his vote for the referendum on a controversial constitutional reform that would allow him to remain for another 16 years in power. By STR (AFP/File)

Burundi's incumbent president since 2005, Pierre Nkurunziza, queues up to cast his vote for the referendum on a controversial constitutional reform that would allow him to remain for another 16 years in power. By STR (AFP/File)

Burundi looked set to adopt constitutional reforms that could allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to remain in power until 2034, with official results on Friday showing a "yes" vote winning in 14 of 18 provinces.

The official results, published by a coalition of 15 public and private radio stations which covered Thursday's referendum, showed a majority of "yes" votes in the 14 provinces.

The referendum comes three years after Nkurunziza sought a third term in office, plunging the country into crisis with a crackdown on protests, an attempted coup and spiral into violence leaving 1,200 dead and displacing some 400,000.

Critics say the referendum has struck a death blow to the Arusha peace deal which ended a 1993-2006 civil war, and ushered in measures to ensure power would not be concentrated in either the hands of the majority Hutu or minority Tutsi, after decades of violence between the communities.

In traditional opposition strongholds, where the ruling CNDD-FDD has never won an election, such as the capital Bujumbura and southern Bururi, the "yes" vote won 53.9 percent and 51.97 percent respectively.

This prompted accusations of fraud from opposition parties who complained of massive voter intimidation. Ruling party deputy secretary general Joseph Ntakarutimana denied these "exaggerations".

The other provinces recorded between 61 percent and 84 percent of "yes" votes.

The media coalition reported turnout in the provinces counted stood at over 90 percent. Some 4.8 million people had registered to vote.

Burundi's constitution currently allows presidents to seek two five-year mandates. Nkurunziza circumvented that in 2015 by claiming he had been elected by parliament in 2005.

The new constitution will increase term lengths to seven years, which would allow Nkurunziza to start again from scratch in 2020.

If passed, Nkurunziza would be the latest in a long line of African leaders to tweak the constitution in order to stay in power, along with Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, Cameroon's Paul Biya and others.

Other changes weaken constitutional constraints over the feared national intelligence agency and allow the revision of ethnic quotas seen as crucial to peace after the war.

The new constitution also gets rid of one of two vice-presidents and shifts powers from the government to the president.

"There were articles preventing authorities from doing good, paralysing government works. These reforms will allow us to move things forward," said Ntakarutimana.

The opposition and rights groups have said that, much like the preceding three years, the run-up to the referendum was marked by threats, intimidation and violence.

There were "intimidations of every kind and even people going to polling stations, forcing people to vote against their will," said main opposition leader and former rebel Agathon Rwasa.

Human Rights Watch said Friday it had documented "15 killings, six rapes used as punishment against those seen as against the (ruling) CNDD-FDD, eight abductions, and numerous other violations."

The watchdog said that with fear preventing the report of abuses, the real figures were likely much higher.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!