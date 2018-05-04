Sochi Is A Natural Wonderland To Enjoy World Cup 2018

The innovations of the Stadium

Portugal and Spain compete against each other in Sochi on June 15. The city also hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics and counts as one of the top tourist destinations in Russia. The 48,000-seat Fisht Stadium was created to organize the luxurious opening and closing ceremony in 2014. In due course, the doping incidents the Russian team opened the inauguration ceremony with a song called "Not Gonna Get Us."

The stadium didn't get any reservations after the incident apart from rare Russian Cup final and friendly matches. Even FC Sochi, the local club team disassociated from the league by the end of 2016 to 2017 season. The management is hoping to develop an alternative team so that the stadium remains active.

What you need to Know

If you are a diehard fan, you are entitled to get a free train ticket. But that won't reduce the travelling time to Sochi which takes more than 30 hours changing many transportations from Moscow. You have to go through long train journeys which are a tradition of Russia. It can be a good way to get up and close with the locals but with the threats of missing the games.

What can you Do

If you are taking a flight, you need to travel another 24 kilometres to reach the city of Sochi. You won't find any dearth of hotels around the stadium area and the Adler area is perfect for exotic beaches, bars and cafes. You can spend a whole day just by soaking in the sun. However, do note that hotel room rents can get expensive so it is advisable to book early.

The hike in the Caucasus Mountains above Sochi is another popular tourist activity. It is even famous for skiing in winter.

You can even enjoy doping themed cocktails at a bar in the Olympic doping scheme at the laboratory at the centre at Russia.

You can watch six matches in Sochi during the World Cup 2018 with the first game being Spain and Portugal. Belgium and Panama will fight it out on June 18 and Germany will take on Sweden on June 23. So whether for the games or natural beauty, Sochi is a must place to visit.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com