Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has revealed that he is ready to play for clubs in Singapore stating "tell the clubs to come and buy me."

The Ghanaian is currently on the books of Indonesian side Persib Bandung but unable to play for them because of the foreign quota rule in the Asian country.

Essien was in Singapore to meet with fans of English Club Chelsea ahead of the legends game against Inter Milan on Friday in London.

The legendary midfielder took time to sign autographs and takes selfies with fans and at the meet-up, he made it clear he is ready to join clubs from the country.

"Tell the clubs to come and buy me," Essien told the fans.

"I like Singapore It is very clean, people speak English and are warm. I mean it would be a pleasure to play here so tell them to come."

The former Ghana international has not played this season for Persib and he is likely to make a move out of the club.

Essien previously played for Olympique Lyon, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Greek side Olympiakos in Europe.

