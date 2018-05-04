A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

Italian giants AC Milan will make a move for long-time transfer target Alfred Duncan this summer with Sassuolo ready to cash in on the Ghanaian.

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gatusso has identified the former Inter Milan youth star as the ideal midfielder for his 4-3-3 system.

According to Calciomercato.com the Ghanaian has emerged top target for the club that has lost its solidity in recent years, struggling to win the Italian Serie A.

However, under Gatusso, the club looks rejuvenated with the aim of building a better squad for next season's campaign.

A.C Milan had in the past made attempts for Duncan but failed. The Rossoneri would now have to cough up a region of 20 million Euros to sign the Ghanaian who has been impressive for Sassuolo.

Alfred Duncan has featured 25 times for Sassuolo this season scoring twice as his club lie 11th on the table. The 25-year ld is expected to line up for Sassuolo tomorrow against AS Roma in the final game of the season.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will finish the season in sixth place booking a place in the Europa Cup.

