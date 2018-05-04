Home | News | Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

Dan Soko

Jose Mourinho claims there is little possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester United and has described any potential move as a “closed door”.

The Portugal international is consistently linked with a move back to Old Trafford but Mourinho thinks he will stay at Real Madrid until he spends a year somewhere “he wants to enjoy”.

“I believe that Real Madrid cannot sell him, it is prohibited,” Mourinho told Portuguese newspaper Record.

“He has to stay until the moment they authorise him to go and play one year in America or anywhere else that he wants to enjoy. It is a closed door.”

If there was a chance of a deal, though, Mourinho admits it would be hard to pass up the opportunity to sign Ronaldo.

“I don’t think so, but all the people know his history in Manchester, the passion they have for him and that there are players in the world who, if the clubs have the possibility of signing, will not say no,” Mourinho added.

On being Portugal manager one day, Mourinho continued: “I almost went once, but [Real president] Florentino Perez didn’t let me, because he thought that the position of the Real coach was not compatible with the national team.”

“[I’ll consider it] only when I’m tired of the day-to-day, the three matches a week, the seven training sessions per week, and the one-month pre-season, things that don’t tire me now.”

