I’m the next NPP Youth Organizer - Nana B

Politics of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Nana Boakye is positive that he will win the pending NPP elections

Aspiring National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye is optimistic he will win the election to become the next national youth organizer of the NPP.

According to him, he has all the skills and competencies needed to lead the youth front of the NPP and help the government succeed.

“I am the next Youth Organizer and I can tell that I will win to become the next National Youth Organiser of the party, the campaign has been successful and we are picking positive signals,” he said.

The NPP is preparing for its National Delegates conference where new executives will be elected to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

All aspirants have started campaigning ahead of the internal polls which come off from June, 15 to 17, 2018.

There are, however, claims that some officials of the NPP have held a meeting with Nana B to compel him to step down in favour of one of the aspirants.

But reacting to the claims on Asempa FM’s Eksoii Sen, Nana B debunked the claims.

“No one has asked me to step down and I have not said anywhere that I have been asked to step down. Disregard it because I’m still in the race and will win hands down”, he said.

Nana Boakye anticipated that 2020 will be a fulfilling year for those looking for jobs for in the country.

He described 2018 as a ‘good year’, calling on the youth to exercise restraint as the Akufo-Addo’s government works around the clock to put in measures that will boom the economy.

Nana B observed that Ghanaian youth remain the key drivers of government’s ‘change agenda’.