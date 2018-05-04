Home | News | Police give full report on colleague and Law Student leader’s ‘mystery’ death

Police give full report on colleague and Law Student leader’s ‘mystery’ death

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ken Addor Donkor Ken Addor Donkor, President of the Concerned Law Students

The Madina Divisional Police command, Kwabenya District has explained the circumstances surrounding the death of Policeman Corporal Ken Addor Donkor, who doubled as the President of the Concerned Law Students Association.

MyNewsGh.com yesterday broke the news of his ‘mysterious’ death as then confirmed by family sources.

According to Police records, on yesterday (17/05/18) at around 7:05pm, one Francis Attaste of ACP Kwabenya reported to the Police that on Wednesday (which is 16/05/18) at about 9:00pm, his elder brother, No.41051 D/Cpl. Kenneth Kwame Donkor, aged 34 who is a police officer (also President of Concerned Law Students) had a blackout in his house at ACP near Kwabenya.

Ken Addor Donkor, MyNewsGH.com learnt, climbed an electric pole in front of his residence and tried to fix the fault, as was narrated to the Police.

As Ken Addo Donkor was on the pole, he had a shock and suddenly fell off the pole and came crashing down hard.

He was subsequently rushed to the 37 military Hospital by his relations and was admitted for treatment but was pronounced dead on 17/05/18 about 10:00PM yesternight, when the news reached MyNewsGh.com.

Mr Ken Addo Donkor’s body has been deposited at the 37 Hospital’s mortuary awaiting conveyance to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mr Ken Addor Donkor was a law student and a police officer stationed with the Kotobabi Police station.

He was well-known as President of the Concerned Law Students who kicked against the Legislative Instrument sent to parliament by the General Legal Council.

Yesterday, MyNewsGh.com, based on family reports, wrongly reported that he suffered the electrocution in his room. We apologize for any wrong impressions it created.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

