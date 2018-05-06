Presidential Ambition: I am ready to work with the youth - Prof. Alabi

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof. Joshua Alabi

Aspiring NDC Presidential Candidate, Prof. Joshua Alabi says he is ready to work with the youth, should he be given the mandate to rule the country as President.

The aspirant who had in an earlier interview said Ghana is not yet ready to be governed by young people, argues that the youth are in need of more grooming and training, a skill he can impact given his track record.

According to the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies - Accra, with his experience and time spent at the institution he was capable of transforming the youth into leaders, the country will be proud of.

“When I was the Vice Chancellor, I was unhappy that my students only limited themselves to the positions of Treasurer and Financial Controller in the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Hence, I encouraged, motivated and pushed them to aspire to the highest student office in Ghana and even Africa. As a result, out of the over 70 tertiary institutions in Ghana, UPSA alone produced three NUGS Presidents and two Secretary-Generals for the All Africa Students' Union (AASU). This all happened during my tenure as Vice Chancellor."

"Many people don't know about my track record in youth development. I know how to invest in the youth and help them into leadership."

Professor Alabi further added that his desire to work with the youth was to give them the same opportunity he was given so they can grow in their various field.

“I have always wanted young people to aspire to greater heights. I became a Minister in my 30s and I performed creditably well. Besides, I work with a dedicated team of young people and I have full confidence in them. I also have many people under my tutelage who are now in public service, and can be found in various fields in Ghana and beyond.”

Prof. Alabi was speaking on Asuogyaman FM, a radio station in the Eastern Region.