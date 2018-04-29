Home | News | Ghana takes giant step to expand sports infrastructure for talent grooming

Ghana takes giant step to expand sports infrastructure for talent grooming

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: africanews.com

Asiamah DormaaSports Minister Isaac Asiamah during a sod cutting

The Ghanaian government has started off the construction of 10 multi-purpose sports and youth resource centers across the country.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), comprises FIFA-standard football pitches, eight-lane athletic tracks, tennis, basketball and handball courts, gymnasiums, career counseling and youth ICT centers, and restaurants.

It forms part of the government's efforts to address the sports infrastructure deficit and provide the youth with opportunities to develop their artistry and help unearth and nurture talents for the abundant disciplines.

The project, dubbed "One Region, One Youth Resource Centre" will ensure that all the regions can boast of at least one solid, ultra-modern sports facility by the end of 2019.

Most of the centers will have a seating capacity of about 5,000 and will help to promote the lesser known sports and provide career guidance to the youth.

Each center will cost an estimated 1.8 million U.S. dollars, with construction expected to be completed in nine months.

Despite doing well at the juvenile level at international sporting stages, winning laurels and becoming an envy of a lot of countries as regards sporting talents, Ghana lacks first-rate facilities to train and groom athletes to compete in world events.

The West African country's bane has been the lack of facilities to develop talents, with the situation culminating in the abysmal performances showcased by Ghanaian athletes at global competitions in recent times.

Analysts believe the availability of such national facilities will totally transform and polish Ghanaian youngsters' talents.

But the Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah believes with the construction of these modern facilities, Ghana stands a chance to produce quality athletes who will help it win more honors in coming time.

According to him, it was important for the government to continue to make such investments to secure the future of Ghana.

"The Akufo Addo government sees and recognizes the immense contribution sports can bring to the socio-economic development of the nation, which is why it still wants to commit to the development of many sporting infrastructure across the country," he told a gathering during a sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The government has also instituted a program to refurbish other existing sports amenities to lick them into shape for frequenters.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!