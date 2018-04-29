Ghana takes giant step to expand sports infrastructure for talent grooming

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: africanews.com

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah during a sod cutting

The Ghanaian government has started off the construction of 10 multi-purpose sports and youth resource centers across the country.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), comprises FIFA-standard football pitches, eight-lane athletic tracks, tennis, basketball and handball courts, gymnasiums, career counseling and youth ICT centers, and restaurants.

It forms part of the government's efforts to address the sports infrastructure deficit and provide the youth with opportunities to develop their artistry and help unearth and nurture talents for the abundant disciplines.

The project, dubbed "One Region, One Youth Resource Centre" will ensure that all the regions can boast of at least one solid, ultra-modern sports facility by the end of 2019.

Most of the centers will have a seating capacity of about 5,000 and will help to promote the lesser known sports and provide career guidance to the youth.

Each center will cost an estimated 1.8 million U.S. dollars, with construction expected to be completed in nine months.

Despite doing well at the juvenile level at international sporting stages, winning laurels and becoming an envy of a lot of countries as regards sporting talents, Ghana lacks first-rate facilities to train and groom athletes to compete in world events.

The West African country's bane has been the lack of facilities to develop talents, with the situation culminating in the abysmal performances showcased by Ghanaian athletes at global competitions in recent times.

Analysts believe the availability of such national facilities will totally transform and polish Ghanaian youngsters' talents.

But the Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah believes with the construction of these modern facilities, Ghana stands a chance to produce quality athletes who will help it win more honors in coming time.

According to him, it was important for the government to continue to make such investments to secure the future of Ghana.

"The Akufo Addo government sees and recognizes the immense contribution sports can bring to the socio-economic development of the nation, which is why it still wants to commit to the development of many sporting infrastructure across the country," he told a gathering during a sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The government has also instituted a program to refurbish other existing sports amenities to lick them into shape for frequenters.