BOST MD vows to sue NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for defamation

General News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Gyamfi Obengplay videoSammy Gyamfi and Alfred Obeng

The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Alfred Obeng will soon sue vociferous communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, over libellous and defamatory comments made against the former, Kasapafmonline.com has learnt.

Sammy Gyamfi who was a panelist on Badwam show on Adom TV on 19th April, 2018, in his contribution on the topic ‘Double Salary Probe: MPs Must Face The Law If – Amidu, stated in Akan suggesting that, “Mr Alfred Obeng is stealing at or from BOST, however, Martin Amidu the Special Prosecutor has turned a blind eye to that but he’s showing interest in the double salary matter.”

Mr Alfred Obeng considers the statement as libellous and defamatory.

He through his lawyers wrote to the TV station to dissociate itself from the libellous and defamatory comments made by Sammy Gyamfi and render an apology, failure of which the station would have been joined to the suit, of which the station duly complied.

However, Sammy Gyamfi, this website understands has not been given that opportunity to render an apology because of his constant wrongful attacks on the person of Mr Obeng without any proof of wrongdoing.

This time around the BOST MD our sources say has vowed not to tolerate anyone who will wrongfully attack him or the company because politics does not give right to people to defame their fellow humans without a reason.

Mr Alfred Obeng is currently in court having sued the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, who alleged that Mr Obeng had made death threats on him.

In a suit, the BOST CEO says the unfounded allegations have damaged his professional reputation. He is, therefore, asking the court to slap a 2 million cedis damages against the defendant for damaging his professional reputation; 2 million cedis for damaging his social reputation and 1 million cedis for the psychological trauma the death threat publication has had on him.

Alfred Obeng is also asking the court to restrain Mr Duncan Amoah, his agents and assigns from publishing allegations of death threats against him.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

