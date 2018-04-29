Michael Essien receives rapturous welcome in Singapore ahead of legends game

Sports News of Friday, 18 May 2018

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Michael Essien will play in the legends game

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien received a rapturous welcome in Singapore ahead of his trip to London for the Legends Charity game on Friday.

The Ghanaian who plies his trade in Indonesia made a short trip to Singapore, where he took the opportunity to meet up with local Blues fans in a special meet-and-greet session at Café Football Singapore.

Essien is loved by Chelsea fans all over the world for his selfless services to the club in the past. The Ghanaian won two premier league titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League with the Blues.

The 35 year old signed memorabilia and took photographs and some selfies with the fans.

One of the highlights of the evening came during the autograph session when the Chelsea FC Supporters Club Singapore presented Essien with a framed digital drawing of one of his most memorable moments as a Chelsea player.

The fan who drew the potrait of Essien said it was special meeting a former Blues hero.

" I’ve done a few digital drawings of Chelsea players before but it was a special thrill to be able to meet one of my biggest Chelsea heroes and to share my work with him,"

"He had a great partnership in midfield with Frank Lampard and I was impressed with how hard he worked and how devastating his impact could be. He may no longer play for Chelsea but he is still held in high esteem for what he did for us as a player."

Meanwhile, Essien was shoced by the gesture of the fan and adds he will be returning to London with the drawing.

‘It very nice. I was expecting that I would just be signing it but then this guy said that it was for me! It’s a good drawing and I will be taking it back with me to London!’ he said.