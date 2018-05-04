AFCON: Kenya line up five friendlies before Black Stars clash

Kenya's Senior National Football team

Ghana's opponents in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2019, Kenya have line up five friendly games ahead of the clash with the Black Stars in September.

The Harambee Stars of Kenya will play two games at home against Swazilan on May 25th and Equatorial Guinea on May 28th.

Kenya will then travel to India to take part in the 2018 Hero Intercontinental Cup, a Four Nations tournament set to be held at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Meanwhile, newly appointed coach Sébastien Migné had on May 12, 2018, held his first training session with 27 local based players ahead of the friendly matches. The Frenchman replaced Paul Put three months ago.

Ghana began their 2019 AFCON qualifiers of a bright note after thrashing Ethipia 5-0 in Kumasi with the Harambee Stars losing to Sierra Leone 2-1.

Kenya will have a tall order when they take on Ghana’s Black Stars in an Afcon qualifying match scheduled for September. Coach