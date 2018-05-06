False News: Bisa Kdei debunks US arrest rumours

Ghanaian highlife artiste Bisa Kdei has debunked rumours about him being arrested.

There have been reports about Bisa Kdei’s arrest in the United States went viral early in the week on May 16. He was allegedly arrested for trespassing on the property of the American government without permission.

But Bisa Kdei has debunked the arrest reports, saying he has never been arrested in the United States of America (USA).

According to the reports, Bisa Kdei was apprehended by the police for shooting a video for his newly released single ‘Asew’ at an unauthorized location.

On GHone TV, it has been established that Bisa Kdei was not arrested as widely reported.

Rather, he had permit issues with the security authorities about the location for his music video, but that never resulted in an arrest as was reported.

Bisa is currently promoting his latest single ‘Asew’, the very song which brought him the reported ‘issue’ in the US.