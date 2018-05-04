“Care missing in nursing profession” – Dr Kukeba

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA
Bolgatanga, May 18, GNA – Dr Margaret Wekem
Kukeba, a Tutor at the Bolgatanga Nurses Training College (BNTC) has bemoaned
the attitude of nurses and midwives in the country towards patient care which
was a cardinal ingredient in the profession.
She said “care,” which was a fundamental
guiding principle in the nursing profession was missing, “there is no
professionalism in nursing these days. The core concepts and specialised
knowledge that qualifies nursing to be called a profession is care.”
According to her, the ‘care’ ingredient was
lacking, and there was generally bad attitude exhibited by some nurses across
the country.
Dr Kukebe expressed this concern in an
interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga after facilitating a
day’s workshop organised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives
Association (GRNMA) in the region.
The workshop, which was on the theme:
“Developing professional behaviour in nursing and midwifery practice,” formed
part of activities to mark this year’s International Nurses Day celebration in
the region.
Asked what should be done right to change the
situation, Dr Kukebe said there was the need for facility and institutional
managers to provide strategies such as proper nursing facilities for training
nurses, the human resource for training the nurses, and indicated that the
proliferation of nursing institutions all over the country clearly showed that
there was no strategy in place for training and practice.
She said “elsewhere, they use very critical
procedures to recruit nurses because this is about life, these are people who
are going to watch over patients in our hospitals and communities, and if they
are not properly trained, on strategy on how to recruit and train, then there
is no professionalism and anybody at all can become a nurse.”
Dr Kukebe re-called that top officials of the
profession in the region pre-empted the current situation some time ago, and
indicated to policy makers that “if they did not stop the strategy they were
using to train nurses, it was going to cost the nation a lot, and now it is
costing us.”
She said per the criteria for setting up
health training institutions and even for supervision and monitoring, about 70
to 80 per cent of health training institutions do not qualify, because “they do
not have the requisite facilities and human resource to train and this is part
of the problem.”
She said politicians were using nurses for
votes, and emphasized that “you cannot use your health service, labour force as
a strategy to get votes, it is absolutely wrong.”
In admonishing the current generation of
nurses, the Tutor said “if you do not want to be a nurse, the earlier you
leave, the better. I know of nurses who have killed their own relatives because
they just did not know what they were doing, and that is because they did not
pay attention to the work.”
“If you find yourself in the profession and
you want to stay, put your axes together and read, learn and re-examine
yourself and develop the attitude that will give you that upper urge to be able
deal with clients.”
Speaking to the GNA after the workshop, Mrs
Justina Ayorobila Gockah, a Senior Nursing Officer and participant at the
workshop, described the presentation as very good, and said the concerns raised
by the facilitator were not far-fetched in most facilities.
Mr Abdul-Rauf Kolbugri, another participant,
said there were lots of lapses exhibited by some of their colleagues in the
profession, “what the facilitator said is true, if you look at the way some of
us behave, it is not actually the best, we need to sit up to redeem our image
as nurses.”
GNA
