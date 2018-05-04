Eye specialist calls for consumption of vitamin A foods

By
Regina Benneh, GNA
Wenchi (B/A), May 18, GNA - The general public
have been advised to eat more foods that contain Vitamin A to help in the
protection of the eyes.
Dr Evelyn Oteng , an eye specialist at the
Wenchi Methodist Hospital gave the advice when she addressed a durbar organised
by the Resource Link Foundation (RLF) to mark the 10th anniversary of “Ghana/The Netherlands Partnership and
Reading Festival” on Friday at the Jubilee Park, Wenchi in the Brong-Ahafo
Region.
The RLF is a Ghanaian NGO which is into
quality health and education promotion, especially at the basic school level.
On the theme "Promoting Education through
Reading- the Multi-Stakeholder Agenda”, the programme was attended by pupils
and students from 11 basic schools within the Wenchi Municipality.
Dr Oteng said that a lot of people,
particularly school children were having eye conditions that were negatively
affecting their academic performances and therefore urged the general public to
eat balanced diets with plenty of vegetables and fruits to protect the eye from
eventual impairment.
Dr. Oteng stated that living in unhygienic
environment could also affect the eye because of dirt and other foreign
materials and stressed the need for regular hand washing to avoid touching the
eyes with dirty hands.
She emphasised the need for everybody to go
for eye test at least once every year for early prevention of eye disease(s).
Dr.
Oteng entreated the school children to study under brighter lights for the
healthy condition of their eyes.
A free eye screening exercise was organised
for the pupils and those identified with eye problems were referred to the
Hospital's Eye Department for further check-up and treatment.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article