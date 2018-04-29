Delegation from Alberta Climate Smart Agriculture visits Ghana

Accra, May 18, GNA – Mr Dave Burdek, the
Assistant Deputy Minister, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, Canada,
will lead a Climate Smart Agriculture Mission to Ghana from May 18 to 23, 2018.
As part of the itinerary, the Mission would
showcase Alberta agriculture expertise to key influencers and stakeholders, and
assist Alberta companies to increase their market intelligence and readiness to
engage in agricultural projects and opportunities in Ghana.
A statement from the Counsellor, Political and
Public Affairs of the Canadian High Commission, and copied to the Ghana News
Agency, said the visit would also strengthen collaborative relationships with
the key stakeholders in the regions.
While in Ghana, it said the Mission would host
a seminar in Kumasi on May 21, 2018 to afford the select group of Canadian
firms the opportunity to interact, exchange and showcase their expertise and
innovative solutions in addressing impacts of climate change on agriculture.
The seminar would also address livestock
management and information technology solutions and the support educational
institutions provide in agriculture innovation.
The statement said there would also be
strategic meetings with Ghanaian research institutions including the Kwame
Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana and the
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to discuss potential
partnerships, learning and exchange opportunities.
The visit by the Alberta delegation fits into
the Government of Ghana’s agenda to modernise the agriculture sector and
reaffirms the Ghana-Canada partnership and shared commitment to ensuring that
the agriculture sector continued to contribute to poverty reduction, job creation
and economic growth.
Canada is the world's fifth largest
agriculture exporter and agro-processing is a significant part of the Canadian
economy.
The province of Alberta accounts for about 20
per cent of Canadian exports of primary and processed agricultural and food
products and had a strong history of developing innovation in livestock
management.
GNA
