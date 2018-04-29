Home | News | Delegation from Alberta Climate Smart Agriculture visits Ghana

Delegation from Alberta Climate Smart Agriculture visits Ghana

Dan Soko

Accra, May 18, GNA – Mr Dave Burdek, the Assistant Deputy Minister, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, Canada, will lead a Climate Smart Agriculture Mission to Ghana from May 18 to 23, 2018.

As part of the itinerary, the Mission would showcase Alberta agriculture expertise to key influencers and stakeholders, and assist Alberta companies to increase their market intelligence and readiness to engage in agricultural projects and opportunities in Ghana.

A statement from the Counsellor, Political and Public Affairs of the Canadian High Commission, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the visit would also strengthen collaborative relationships with the key stakeholders in the regions.

While in Ghana, it said the Mission would host a seminar in Kumasi on May 21, 2018 to afford the select group of Canadian firms the opportunity to interact, exchange and showcase their expertise and innovative solutions in addressing impacts of climate change on agriculture.

The seminar would also address livestock management and information technology solutions and the support educational institutions provide in agriculture innovation.

The statement said there would also be strategic meetings with Ghanaian research institutions including the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to discuss potential partnerships, learning and exchange opportunities.

The visit by the Alberta delegation fits into the Government of Ghana’s agenda to modernise the agriculture sector and reaffirms the Ghana-Canada partnership and shared commitment to ensuring that the agriculture sector continued to contribute to poverty reduction, job creation and economic growth.

Canada is the world's fifth largest agriculture exporter and agro-processing is a significant part of the Canadian economy.

The province of Alberta accounts for about 20 per cent of Canadian exports of primary and processed agricultural and food products and had a strong history of developing innovation in livestock management.

GNA

