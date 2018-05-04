Home | News | ‘TVET is a hub for economic development’

‘TVET is a hub for economic development’

Dan Soko

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, May 18, GNA - Mrs Lydia Duvor, the Manager of the New Century Career Training Institute (NCCTI) at Dansoman, has described Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a hub for economic development.

She said TVET institutions were the major producers of employers because after training, the trainee would be equipped to create businesses based on the skills he or she had acquired and practiced over time.

Mrs Duvor said this during an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the NCCTI’s Third Matriculation ceremony to officially usher in 202 new entrants.

She called on teachers to be committed to the job and put up their best in the training of both new and continuing trainees.

Out of the 202 who were matriculated, 126 are males and 70 are females, who are poised to pursue one of the 10 specialisations offered by the Institute.

Mrs Duvor noted that the Institute, established in 2000, had largely been dominated by males until the introduction of catering.

She urged parents to encourage their children to go in for TVET because the country’s development hinged on skills acquisition, which the   NCCTI offered.

The elective courses of the Institute are; Catering, Plumbing, Electronics, Dressmaking, Carpentry and Joinery, Computer Hardware, Electrical Installation, Building Draughtsmanship, Leather Works and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. 

Mrs Duvor said every individual should try to acquire a skill because a skill acquired and practiced consistently would help create jobs and significantly reduce dependency on government for employment.

She urged the youth to enrol in any of the National Vocational Training Institutes dotted across the country to acquire skills, which would prevent them from engaging in social vices.

She called on stakeholders to assist the NCCTI with equipment to enhance its training activities. 

GNA

