‘TVET is a hub for economic development’

Accra, May 18, GNA - Mrs Lydia Duvor, the
Manager of the New Century Career Training Institute (NCCTI) at Dansoman, has
described Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a hub for
economic development.
She said TVET institutions were the major
producers of employers because after training, the trainee would be equipped to
create businesses based on the skills he or she had acquired and practiced over
time.
Mrs Duvor said this during an interview with
the Ghana News Agency after the NCCTI’s Third Matriculation ceremony to
officially usher in 202 new entrants.
She called on teachers to be committed to the
job and put up their best in the training of both new and continuing trainees.
Out of the 202 who were matriculated, 126 are
males and 70 are females, who are poised to pursue one of the 10
specialisations offered by the Institute.
Mrs Duvor noted that the Institute,
established in 2000, had largely been dominated by males until the introduction
of catering.
She urged parents to encourage their children
to go in for TVET because the country’s development hinged on skills
acquisition, which the NCCTI offered.
The elective courses of the Institute are;
Catering, Plumbing, Electronics, Dressmaking, Carpentry and Joinery, Computer
Hardware, Electrical Installation, Building Draughtsmanship, Leather Works and
Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.
Mrs Duvor said every individual should try to
acquire a skill because a skill acquired and practiced consistently would help
create jobs and significantly reduce dependency on government for employment.
She urged the youth to enrol in any of the
National Vocational Training Institutes dotted across the country to acquire
skills, which would prevent them from engaging in social vices.
She called on stakeholders to assist the NCCTI
with equipment to enhance its training activities.
GNA
