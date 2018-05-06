Reconstituted Textile and Garments technical Committee inaugurated

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, May 18, GNA - The reconstituted
National Technical Committee for Textiles and Garments was on Friday
inaugurated to work and ensure that Ghana meets the requirements for the
production of textiles and garment for local and international markets.
The Committee, which had been expanded in size
from about 12 members to 22 experts would be responsible for the development
and promulgation of standards for the Textiles and Garment Industry.
The Committee is determined to consider
standards for slit and kaba, Kente, smock and many other Ghanaian sewn clothes
that are mostly preferred by many Ghanaians and foreigners alike.
It has Madam Eunice Antiaye, Head of Textiles
and Garment Department, Accra Technical University, as its Chairperson, with
other members drawn from different backgrounds, being industry, professional,
educational and research institutions, certification bodies, consumer groups
and Government departments.
The committee would utilise their expertise to
encourage producers and manufacturers in Ghana to come out with quality
products through applicable standards for the market.
Mr Nyame Berfi, Director in-charge of
Multilateral, Regional and Bilateral Trade at the Ministry of Trade and
Industry, who inaugurated the Committee in Accra on behalf of Mr Alan Kwadwo
Kyeremarten, the Sector Minister, said Ghana could not take full advantage of
the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) due to sub-standard goods.
“Even though AGOA presents a significant
opportunity for Ghana to increase its manufacturing capacity and diversify its
exports, the country has not been able to exploit to the full, the trading
opportunities under the programme”, Mr Kyeremarten said in the speech read on
his behalf.
He emphasised the importance of rigidly
keeping to applicable standards as far as the Textiles and Garment industry was
concerned and tasked the Committee to pay attention to the variety of fabrics,
material and finishes in the production of textile articles and for
modifications in the description of care processes.
Mr Kyeremanten also tasked the members of the
Committee to use their expertise to come out with standards and requirements
needed to ensure safety and quality of products from the industry.
Professor Alex Dodoo, Director General of the
GSA said the Committee members represented capable men and women in the country
who set standards for the nation in line with international standards.
He said quite often, most of the standards
that were operational in the country were not known while other standards faced
the challenges of enforcement and the GSA was determined to ensure that
whatever standards were set, “to the extent permissible in law” were
implemented.
Prof Dodoo mentioned challenges confronting
the textile and garment industry as; sub-standard buttons, zips, tread,
under-sized measuring tapes as well as the inability to penetrate the job
markets.
“The task we have thrown to the Technical
Committee is that Ghanaian clothes have sizes, please let’s know the standards
for our sizes-for Fugu, for Kaftan and so on. That’s the only way we can trade
online.
He said the textile industry was a critical
area creating jobs for the people and so the need to put in place the quality
infrastructure in terms of the quality
of tread, fabric, dyes and the sizes available
in tune with the best standards for higher patronage.
He announced that GSA was sourcing for funds
to build a textile lab in Ghana like that of Ivory Coast, to support the
Ghanaian industry.
Madam Antiaye, said the Committee would hit
the ground running by holding meetings to deliberate on adoption, review or
development of relevant standards.
“The work items that had been proposed
include; size-designation for men and boys’ garments, women and girls’
garments, then size-designation for men and boys’ underwear, night wear and
shirts. Size designation for women and girls underwear, foundation garment and
shirts.”
Garment construction, Professional care in
terms of cleaning and finishing, assessment, care labelling codes as well as
the code of practice for garment producers, and review some of the standards
for the industry, she said.
GNA
