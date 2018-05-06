Home | News | Conduct background checks on financial institutions - President

Conduct background checks on financial institutions - President

Dan Soko

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Akonkonti-Odumase, (B/A), May 18, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to conduct thorough background checks on micro-finance institutions before doing business with them to avoid losing their money.

They should make sure that these financial institutions had been licensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate

President Akufo-Addo said this when he interacted with the chiefs and people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area at Akonkonti-Odumase in the Nkoranza North District at the start of his three-day official visit to Brong-Ahafo Region.

Given the proliferation of micro-finance institutions, he said, the possibility of some of them operating illegally should never the ignored or discounted by anybody.

Many in the area lost their life-savings following the collapse of DKM, Jasta Motors and God is Love micro-credit institutions.

President Akufo-Addo underlined his commitment towards ensuring that cash deposits of deserving customers were paid back to them.

Out of the three, only DKM had the BOG license to operate and that was why the government was facilitating the payment of DKM customers.

Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Regional Minister, said 90 per cent of deposits that was held by DKM had been paid to the depositors and added that all deserving customers would be paid after the liquidator had completed his work.

Nana Okofo Agyepong III, the acting President of the Traditional Council, complained to the President about the bad nature of the Nkoranza-Jema, Nkoranza-Asekye and Abease-Atebubu roads.

Travelling on these roads had become a nightmare and negatively affecting the economic activities of the people.

He appealed that the government to move quickly to get the roads fixed.

Nana Agyepong hailed President Akufo-Addo for his bold decision to implement the fee-free Senior High School policy.

He added that the Planting for Food and Jobs programme was another laudable initiative and expressed optimism that One-District-One-Factory would be a dream come true.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

BREAKING NEWS… Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal At End Of The Season

April 20, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!