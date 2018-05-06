Conduct background checks on financial institutions - President

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Akonkonti-Odumase, (B/A), May 18, GNA -
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to conduct thorough
background checks on micro-finance institutions before doing business with them
to avoid losing their money.
They should make sure that these financial
institutions had been licensed by the Bank of Ghana to operate
President Akufo-Addo said this when he
interacted with the chiefs and people of the Nkoranza Traditional Area at
Akonkonti-Odumase in the Nkoranza North District at the start of his three-day
official visit to Brong-Ahafo Region.
Given the proliferation of micro-finance
institutions, he said, the possibility of some of them operating illegally
should never the ignored or discounted by anybody.
Many in the area lost their life-savings
following the collapse of DKM, Jasta Motors and God is Love micro-credit
institutions.
President Akufo-Addo underlined his commitment
towards ensuring that cash deposits of deserving customers were paid back to
them.
Out of the three, only DKM had the BOG license
to operate and that was why the government was facilitating the payment of DKM
customers.
Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Regional
Minister, said 90 per cent of deposits that was held by DKM had been paid to
the depositors and added that all deserving customers would be paid after the
liquidator had completed his work.
Nana Okofo Agyepong III, the acting President
of the Traditional Council, complained to the President about the bad nature of
the Nkoranza-Jema, Nkoranza-Asekye and Abease-Atebubu roads.
Travelling on these roads had become a
nightmare and negatively affecting the economic activities of the people.
He appealed that the government to move
quickly to get the roads fixed.
Nana Agyepong hailed President Akufo-Addo for
his bold decision to implement the fee-free Senior High School policy.
He added that the Planting for Food and Jobs
programme was another laudable initiative and expressed optimism that
One-District-One-Factory would be a dream come true.
