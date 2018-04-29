Home | News | Trader jailed 12 years for defiling minor

Trader jailed 12 years for defiling minor

Dan Soko

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra May 18, GNA - A 38-year old trader has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for having sex with a nine year old girl at Taifa Burkina, a suburb in Accra.

Stephanas Akuffo aka Kobby pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku convicted Akuffo on his own plea.

When Akuffo, a father of one, was asked if he had something to say before sentence was handed down, Akuffo prayed the court to forgive him.

According to Akuffo he also admitted the offence when the victim’s aunty confronted him and he agreed to pay any cost incurred by her.

The convict further told the trial judge that he was not married but he has a girlfriend who stayed in the same vicinity. He said his girlfriend passes the night with him all the time.

“I don’t know what came over me,” Akuffo said.

When the trial judge handed down the 12 year jail term, Akuffo knelt down and pleaded with the trial judge to reduce his sentence because he has agreed to pay the victim medical bills and any other cost incurred.

The trial judge said: “I have written the sentence already and there is nothing I can do for you.”

Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante narrated that the complainant who is unemployed is the mother of the victim and they both reside at Taifa Burkina, Accra. The convict also resides in the same area.

On April 28, this year, the victim visited her aunt who is a friend and a neighbour to Akuffo to spend the weekend.

On April 29, this year, at about 1900 hours the victim was playing with her little cousins and other kids in front of their house when Akuffo lured the victim into his room and had sex with her and gave her GH¢1.00 to keep mute.

According to prosecution some of the kids who saw the victim entering Akuffo’s room informed the victim’s aunt.

The victim, however, declined to speak when quizzed by the complainant.

However on May 1, this year the victim narrated her ordeal to the complainant and a report was made to the Police at Amasaman where a medical report form was issued to victim to seek medical care.

Prosecution said the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit at Tesano, Accra.

The prosecution said in Akuffo’s caution statement he admitted the offence.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season

April 20, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Mourinho Discusses Possibility Of Ronaldo Returning To Man Utd

May 18, 2018

A.C Milan Make Alfred Duncan Their Number One Target In The summer

May 18, 2018

Ghana Star Michael Essien Ready To Join Any Club In Singapore

May 18, 2018

ICT key to transforming Ghana’s economy – Dr. Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Kwadwo Asamoah Admits It Was A Difficult Decision To Leave Juventus

May 18, 2018

In the pants of a woman

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my campaign promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

William Dankyi Complete Hearts of Oak Move [PHOTOS]

May 18, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Egypt's president hails 'breakthrough' in Nile dam talks

May 16, 2018

CAF CONFED. CUP... Aduana Coach Slams Players After Raja Stalemate

May 16, 2018

Jordan Ayew Advised To Join Scottish Side Celtic

May 16, 2018

Zylofon Media To Launch GPL Mega Sponsorship

May 16, 2018

'We Are On A Revamping Mission' - Oduro Nyarko Declares

May 16, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!